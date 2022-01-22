Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LPTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leap Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.37. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,433.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

