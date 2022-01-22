LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. LendingClub reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

LC traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,964. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 109,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 72,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.