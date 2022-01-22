Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Up 17.7% in December

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 338,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of USA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

