Liberum Capital Lowers THG (LON:THG) Price Target to GBX 700

THG (LON:THG) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 750 ($10.23) to GBX 700 ($9.55) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
THG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on THG from GBX 660 ($9.01) to GBX 630 ($8.60) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on THG from GBX 715 ($9.76) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded THG to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 347 ($4.73) to GBX 236 ($3.22) in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 545 ($7.44).
LON THG opened at GBX 149.20 ($2.04) on Tuesday. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 143.90 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 762 ($10.40). The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.44.
About THG
THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.
Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.