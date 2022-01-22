Liberum Capital Lowers THG (LON:THG) Price Target to GBX 700

THG (LON:THG) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 750 ($10.23) to GBX 700 ($9.55) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on THG from GBX 660 ($9.01) to GBX 630 ($8.60) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on THG from GBX 715 ($9.76) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded THG to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 347 ($4.73) to GBX 236 ($3.22) in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 545 ($7.44).

LON THG opened at GBX 149.20 ($2.04) on Tuesday. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 143.90 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 762 ($10.40). The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.44.

In other THG news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne acquired 32,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £64,582 ($88,118.43).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

