Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average is $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

