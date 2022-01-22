Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Receives $21.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LTH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 375,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,467. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

