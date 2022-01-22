Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Limelight Networks updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.01) EPS.

LLNW stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 12,278,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,301. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $567.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 42,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

