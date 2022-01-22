Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 8,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 201,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Specifically, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $217,597.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $765.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

