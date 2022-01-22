Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:LTUM opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $27.84 million, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.28.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

