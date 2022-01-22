Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:LTUM opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $27.84 million, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.28.
About Lithium
