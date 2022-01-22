Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $331.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

LFUS stock opened at $267.32 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $742,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,270 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 54.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

