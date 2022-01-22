Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $109.74 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

