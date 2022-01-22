Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.