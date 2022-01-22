LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after purchasing an additional 347,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after acquiring an additional 382,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.75 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

