LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells $61,740.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $61,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $64,260.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $64,170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 94.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LMP Automotive by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LMP Automotive by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

