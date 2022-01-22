Lobstex Hits Market Capitalization of $915,312.11 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $915,312.11 and approximately $76,515.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,058,517 coins and its circulating supply is 22,983,090 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

