Loser Coin (LOWB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $761,192.00

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $761,192.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.33 or 0.06862827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,989.76 or 0.99873571 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

