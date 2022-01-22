Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of LPX opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.75. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $67,473,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after buying an additional 700,798 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after buying an additional 640,874 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after buying an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

