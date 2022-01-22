LuaSwap (LUA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.29 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $199,857.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 223,122,159 coins and its circulating supply is 135,748,397 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

