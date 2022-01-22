Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.01. Lufax shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 26,072 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 39.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lufax by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 191.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147,031 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lufax during the second quarter worth $95,355,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Lufax by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

