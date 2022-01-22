Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $452.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $313.02 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

