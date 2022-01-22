M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several research analysts have commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

MDC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. 438,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,782. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after acquiring an additional 321,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in M.D.C. by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

