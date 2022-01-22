Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth $22,164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

BNGO stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

