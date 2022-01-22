Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 70.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,736,000 after buying an additional 7,093,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 143.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 6,702,978 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,786 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,014,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

