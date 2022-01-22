Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 14,953 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 72.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 6.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,583,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 22.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 61.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 161,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $0.97 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of -0.03.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. The business had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

