MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities started coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.
NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.90 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 44,853 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MAG Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,624,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
See Also: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.