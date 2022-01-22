MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities started coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.90 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 44,853 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MAG Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,624,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

