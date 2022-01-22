Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Belong Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLNGU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Belong Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLNGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belong Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000.

Belong Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Belong Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

