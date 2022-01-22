Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $3.61 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,027 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Shares of COST stock opened at $481.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

