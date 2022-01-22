Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 3.05% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,815,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,067,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900,496 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,755,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 669,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 487,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:HCCC opened at $9.94 on Friday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

