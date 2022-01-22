Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $150,725,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $28,175,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $24,500,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $19,203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $11,025,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLPX. Bank of America began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Olaplex stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

