Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUXA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 574,644 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,327,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,184,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 365,509 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 655,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 328,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUXA opened at $9.81 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

