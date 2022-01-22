Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 39,000 Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 7.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 400.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

