Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 42,327 Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,327 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,509,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 193,258 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 277,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 105,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 715.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 416,885 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS SDACU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

