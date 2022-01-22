Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Sells $73,050.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Lee Soroca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 635.82 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie dropped their price target on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

