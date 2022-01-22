Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $21.45

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $21.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 645 shares traded.

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,580,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,397,000 after purchasing an additional 815,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,055,000 after purchasing an additional 667,311 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.