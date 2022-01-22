Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.21

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.21 and traded as low as $15.79. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $120.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1,579.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

