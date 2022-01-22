Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Position Raised by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,961,000 after buying an additional 104,846 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 73.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 116,930 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

