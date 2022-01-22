Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32,678 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,678 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

