Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,821,000 after purchasing an additional 70,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

VO stock opened at $229.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $204.37 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

