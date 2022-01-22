Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde stock opened at $316.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

