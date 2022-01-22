Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,565 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $82.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.09 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

