Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,557 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

