Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 62,767 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 62,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

ILCG stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $73.77.

