Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.38

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 3840023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

