Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,654,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

