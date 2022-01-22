Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 557.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,068 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 371.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at $6,777,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.91. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.