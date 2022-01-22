Martin Davis Purchases 2,500 Shares of Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) Stock

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) insider Martin Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 858 ($11.71) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($29,267.29).

Shares of LON:GROW opened at GBX 838 ($11.43) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.81. Draper Esprit plc has a 1-year low of GBX 670 ($9.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,190 ($16.24). The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 931.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 983.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Draper Esprit from GBX 1,200 ($16.37) to GBX 1,300 ($17.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

