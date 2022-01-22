Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.04

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.17. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 129,636 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.68.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 909,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.