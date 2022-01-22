Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $98.01

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.01 and last traded at $98.55, with a volume of 415908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after buying an additional 264,088 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after buying an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

