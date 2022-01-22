Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.23 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after buying an additional 3,165,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after buying an additional 380,020 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after buying an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GoDaddy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,497,000 after buying an additional 290,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,646,000 after buying an additional 109,145 shares during the last quarter.

GDDY stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

