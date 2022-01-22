Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 35,036 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,036 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 91.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

